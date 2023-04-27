Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2023: DBX, META, MBLY, SABR

Tech stocks were advancing late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index 0.6% higher.

In company news, Dropbox (DBX) said it plans to cut its global workforce by 16% to support its "long-term growth and profitability objectives." The cloud storage company's shares were declining almost 4%.

Meta Platforms (META) jumped past 14% after a series of price-target increases by analysts following the release of bullish Q1 results and Q2 revenue guidance.

Mobileye Global's (MBLY) shares tumbled over 17% after the company reported lower Q1 earnings and cut its 2023 outlook.

Sabre (SABR) and Air India signed a multiyear deal to allow travel agents and clients to access Air India fares and seats via Sabre's platform. Sabre shares rose 5.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.