Technology
XLK

Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2022: XLK, GOOG, VRT, NCR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks continued to advance in late Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) gaining 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.3%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG) slid 3.3% after the Google parent company late Tuesday missed Wall Street expectations with its Q1 earnings, prompting downward action from several analysts. Net income fell to $24.62 per share from $26.29 a year earlier, lagging the Capital IQ-compiled consensus of $25.54.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) rose more than 11% after the networking equipment firm reported a Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.21 per share adjusted profit a year earlier but still exceeding the Capital IQ-compiled consensus of a $0.16 per share loss.

NCR (NCR) was almost 22% lower after the ATM manufacturer missed analyst estimates with its Q1 net income and also reduced its FY22 guidance. NCR earned $0.33 per share during the three months ended March 31, down from $0.51 per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLK GOOG VRT NCR

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular