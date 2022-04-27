Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2022: XLK, GOOG, VRT, NCR

Technology stocks continued to advance in late Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) gaining 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.3%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG) slid 3.3% after the Google parent company late Tuesday missed Wall Street expectations with its Q1 earnings, prompting downward action from several analysts. Net income fell to $24.62 per share from $26.29 a year earlier, lagging the Capital IQ-compiled consensus of $25.54.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) rose more than 11% after the networking equipment firm reported a Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.21 per share adjusted profit a year earlier but still exceeding the Capital IQ-compiled consensus of a $0.16 per share loss.

NCR (NCR) was almost 22% lower after the ATM manufacturer missed analyst estimates with its Q1 net income and also reduced its FY22 guidance. NCR earned $0.33 per share during the three months ended March 31, down from $0.51 per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.