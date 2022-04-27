Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2022: CHKP, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.3% lower recently.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, up slightly from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55. Check Point Software was slipping past 7% recently.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was down nearly 4% after it reported Q1 earnings of $24.62 per share, compared with $26.29 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $25.54 per share.

Microsoft (MSFT) was advancing by nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of $2.22, up from $2.03 a year earlier on a GAAP basis and $1.95 per share as adjusted. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.19 GAAP.

