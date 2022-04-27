Technology
CHKP

Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2022: CHKP, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.3% lower recently.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, up slightly from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55. Check Point Software was slipping past 7% recently.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was down nearly 4% after it reported Q1 earnings of $24.62 per share, compared with $26.29 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $25.54 per share.

Microsoft (MSFT) was advancing by nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of $2.22, up from $2.03 a year earlier on a GAAP basis and $1.95 per share as adjusted. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.19 GAAP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHKP GOOG GOOGL MSFT XLK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular