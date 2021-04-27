Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2021: WKEY,RNWK,SQNS,NNDM

Technology stocks edged lower ahead of Tuesday's close, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 0.7%.

In company news, WISeKey International (WKEY) turned 3.8% lower, giving back a nearly 6% midday advance, after the cybersecurity company said Tuesday it would auction a nonfungible token of the "first Swatch wristwatch on a spaceflight mission" in partnership with Lexing Switzerland.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) fell 1.8%, reversing a more than 13% gain earlier Tuesday that followed its purchase of 3D printer company NanoFabrica.

Sequans Communications (SQNS) dropped 9.9% after the French chipmaker reported a Q1 net loss of $0.33 per share on $12.3 million in revenue, improving on its year-ago results but missing the Capital IQ consensus for a loss of $0.23 per share on $13.8 million in Q1 revenue.

RealNetworks (RNWK) slid more than 26% after the digital media software and services company priced a public offering of 8.25 million common shares at $2.70 apiece, or 20.8% under Monday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.