Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2021: RNWK,SQNS,NNDM

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, RealNetworks (RNWK) slid 24.5% after the digital media software and services company priced a public offering of 8.25 million common shares at $2.70 apiece, or 20.8% under Monday's closing price.

Sequans Communications (SQNS) dropped 9.2% after the French chipmaker reported a Q1 net loss of $0.33 per share on $12.3 million in revenue, improving on both sides of its year-ago results but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.23 per share loss on $13.8 million in Q1 revenue.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has turned 2.8% lower, giving back a more than 13% gain earlier Tuesday that followed its purchase of 3D printer company NanoFabrica Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.