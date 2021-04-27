Technology
RNWK

Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2021: RNWK,SQNS,NNDM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, RealNetworks (RNWK) slid 24.5% after the digital media software and services company priced a public offering of 8.25 million common shares at $2.70 apiece, or 20.8% under Monday's closing price.

Sequans Communications (SQNS) dropped 9.2% after the French chipmaker reported a Q1 net loss of $0.33 per share on $12.3 million in revenue, improving on both sides of its year-ago results but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.23 per share loss on $13.8 million in Q1 revenue.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has turned 2.8% lower, giving back a more than 13% gain earlier Tuesday that followed its purchase of 3D printer company NanoFabrica Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RNWK SQNS NNDM

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Investments and startup activity in agricultural technology. #EarthDay

    Sound Agriculture CEO Adam Litle joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #EarthDay to discuss investments and startup activity in agricultural technology.

    4 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular