Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2021: LYFT, SNAP, ENTG

Technology stocks were rising ahead of Tuesday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.28% and the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.44% higher recently.

Lyft (LYFT) was rising by 2.4% after it struck an agreement to sell its self-driving vehicle unit Level 5 to Toyota (TM) subsidiary Woven Planet.

Snap (SNAP) was down 1.6% after the camera technology company disclosed a planned $1 billion private offering of convertible senior notes due 2027, with an option for the initial purchasers to buy additional notes worth up to $150 million.

Entegris (ENTG) was down 2% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.70, up from $0.55 last year, and revenue of $512.8 million, up from $412.3 million a year ago. The company expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.77 to $0.82 and revenue of $530 million to $545 million.

