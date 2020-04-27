Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2020: SFET, AUDC, AAPL

Technology stocks were climbing Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF adding around 0.9% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 1.2%.

In company news, Safe-T Group (SFET) was up more than 5% after the company retired in full its outstanding debenture debt, including redemption premium and accrued interest.

AudioCodes (AUDC) was gaining more than 25% after the voice networking and media processing solutions provider reported a Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, climbing from $0.18 a year ago, as revenue increased to $52 million from $46.6 million in Q1 2019.

Apple (AAPL) was 0.3% softer amid report that it plans to delay by about a month the mass production of iPhones for 2020 due to weakening global demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.