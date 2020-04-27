Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2020: FRSX,CHKP,XRX

Technology stocks were climbing Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF adding around 0.7% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 1.4%.

In company news, Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) raced 6.5% higher after the autonomous-vehicle software firm Monday said it rail-vision subsidiary received its first commercial order from a European train operator it did not identify. The EUR500,000 order includes an assisted remote shunting prototype system and an operational test scheduled before the end of 2020, which if successful, could pave the way for the purchase of up to 75 shunting yard systems worth as much as EUR6 million.

Check Point Software (CHKP) climbed 3.5% after Monday reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.42 per share, improving on a $1.32 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose to $486.5 million from $471.8 million in the year-ago period, also exceeding the $480.8 million Street view.

Xerox (XRX) slid 2.9% after Credit Suisse Monday trimmed its price target for the imaging company's shares by $19 to $22 each, citing the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its performance, but also keeping its outperform stock rating.

