Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2020: AUDC, SFET, CHKP, XSD, XLK

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by more than 1%. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD), meanwhile, was inactive.

AudioCodes (AUDC) was gaining more than 16% after the voice networking and media processing solutions provider reported a Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, climbing from $0.18 a year ago, as revenue increased to $52 million from $46.6 million in Q1 2019.

Safe-T Group (SFET) was up more than 12% after the company announced that it retired in full its outstanding debenture debt, including redemption premium and accrued interest.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) was advancing 3% as it posted a Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.42, increasing from $1.32 a year ago, as revenue climbed to $486.5 million from $471.8 million in Q1 2019. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average estimate of $1.38 for the company's Q1 EPS and $480.8 million for revenue.

