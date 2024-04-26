Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2024: SNAP, GOOG, APPF, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was slightly lower and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.7% recently.

Snap (SNAP) was rallying past 24% after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Alphabet (GOOG) was up over 11% after it reported a surge in Q1 earnings and revenue. The company also said its board approved the launch of a quarterly cash dividend program.

AppFolio (APPF) advanced by more than 9% after it reported that it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings as revenue increased during the period.

