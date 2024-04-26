News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2024: SNAP, GOOG, APPF, XLK, XSD

April 26, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was slightly lower and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.7% recently.

Snap (SNAP) was rallying past 24% after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Alphabet (GOOG) was up over 11% after it reported a surge in Q1 earnings and revenue. The company also said its board approved the launch of a quarterly cash dividend program.

AppFolio (APPF) advanced by more than 9% after it reported that it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings as revenue increased during the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

