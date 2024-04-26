News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2024: GOOG, MSFT, SNAP

April 26, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising in Friday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 2.8%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) shares increased about 10%, after the company breached the $2 trillion market value mark following a surge in Q1 earnings and sales. The company also said its board approved a quarterly cash dividend program and up to $70 billion buyback program.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares rose 2.7% after the tech giant reported late Thursday Q3 net income and revenue that came in above consensus estimates.

Snap (SNAP) shares jumped 30% after the company reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

