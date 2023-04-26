News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2023: TSLA, MSFT, ATVI, AMZN, MANH

April 26, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.4%.

In company news, Tesla's (TSLA) supervisors at a service center in Orlando, Florida, breached US labor law by telling employees not to discuss pay and other working matters or take complaints to manager, Reuters reported, citing a US labor board official's ruling. Tesla shares were down 4.2%.

Microsoft (MSFT) late Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results as cloud provided a boost to overall sales. Microsoft shares were rising over 7%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) started laying off employees in its cloud computing and human resources divisions, according to media reports, citing the company's memos to staffers. Amazon shares were up 2.4%.

Manhattan Associates (MANH) jumped more than 8% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.80 per share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

