Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2023: MSFT, ATVI, AMZN, MANH

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.5%.

In company news, Microsoft's (MSFT) $69 billion acquisition of video game developer Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was blocked by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which said the remedies offered by the Xbox owner had "significant shortcomings." Microsoft shares were rising over 7% while Activision fell past 11%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) started laying off employees in its cloud computing and human resources divisions, according to media reports, citing the company's memos to staffers. Amazon shares were up 3.1%.

Manhattan Associates (MANH) jumped more than 11% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.80 per share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

