News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2023: MSFT, ALLE, VRT, XLK, SOXX

April 26, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was gaining 1.8% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.9% higher.

Microsoft (MSFT) was climbing past 7% after it reported fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of $2.45 per share, up from $2.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.24.

Allegion (ALLE) was over 3% higher after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per diluted share, up from $1.13 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.36.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) was rallying by more than 12% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ALLE
VRT
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.