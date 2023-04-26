Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2023: MSFT, ALLE, VRT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was gaining 1.8% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.9% higher.

Microsoft (MSFT) was climbing past 7% after it reported fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of $2.45 per share, up from $2.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.24.

Allegion (ALLE) was over 3% higher after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per diluted share, up from $1.13 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.36.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) was rallying by more than 12% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.16.

