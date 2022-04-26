Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLK, SSTK, GLW, MTSI

Technology stocks were sharply lower in midday trading Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 3%.

In company news, Shutterstock (SSTK) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per diluted share, up from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.86. Shutterstock was recently shedding about 3.6%.

Corning (GLW) was about 5% higher after it reported Q1 core earnings of $0.54 per share, up from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49.

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) said it secured a contract from the US Department of Defense for the development of a radio frequency transmitter. The company's shares fell about 2.5%.

