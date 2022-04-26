Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLK, DATS, SSTK, MTSI

Technology stocks were still losing ground in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining about 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down nearly 3.2%.

In company news, DatChat (DATS) said it secured a deal to integrate its non-fungible token monetization platform into House of Kibba's Project Origin Metaverse. Shares of DatChat shed 6.3%.

Shutterstock (SSTK) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, up from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.86. Shutterstock was recently down about 5%.

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) said it has secured a contract from the US Department of Defense for the development of a radio frequency transmitter. The stock fell more than 2%.

