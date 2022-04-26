Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2022: SSTK, GLW, CDNS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.67%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.78%.

Shutterstock (SSTK) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per diluted share, up from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.86. Shutterstock was recently shedding more than 9% in value.

Corning (GLW) was over 5% higher after it reported Q1 core earnings of $0.54 per share, up from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) was climbing past 3% after it reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income of $1.17 per share, compared with $0.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.02 per share.

