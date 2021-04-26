Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2021: SNAP,PFPT,LAZR,BRKS

Technology stocks were trading higher this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.5% on Monday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.6%.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) slipped 2.2% after disclosing the acquisition of 3D mapping developer Pixel8Earth.

Proofpoint (PFPT) climbed over 32% to a best-ever share price of $174.25 after agreeing to a $12.3 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, which will pay $176 per share in cash for the enterprise security company, or almost 35% over Friday's closing price.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) rose almost 15% after announcing a new partnership with an Airbus flying technology unit to develop sensors and related software for autonomous flights.

Brooks Automation (BRKS) was 3.7% higher after the instrumentation company said it was acquiring automation subsystems builder Precise Automation for around $70 million in cash.

