Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2021: PFPT,LAZR,BRKS

Technology stocks were trading higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Proofpoint (PFPT) climbed over 32% to a best-ever share price of $174.25 after Monday agreeing to a $12.3 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, which will pay $176 per share in cash forthe enterprise security company, or almost 35% over Friday's closing price.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) rose more than 14% after announcing a new partnership with an Airbus flying technology unit to develop sensors and related software for autonomous flights. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Brooks Automation (BRKS) was 3.4% higher after the instrumentation company Monday said it was acquiring automation subsystems builder Precise Automation for around $70 million in cash.

