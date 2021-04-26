Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/26/2021: AAPL, CHKP, BRKS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was declining by 0.5%.

Apple (AAPL) was slightly advancing as it unveiled a five-year plan to invest over $430 billion in its US operations and create 20,000 new jobs across the country.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) was up more than 1% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $1.42 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.50.

Brooks Automation (BRKS) was climbing past 2% after saying it agreed to purchase Precise Automation for about $70 million.

