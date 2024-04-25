Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2024: META, IBM, MU, HCP

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1.7%.

In corporate news, Meta Platforms (META) late Wednesday reported Q1 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts while raising its spending guidance in 2024. The shares dropped about 11%.

International Business Machines (IBM) agreed to buy HashiCorp (HCP) in a deal with an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. The company also reported Q1 revenue that fell short of market expectations. IBM shares tumbled almost 8%.

Micron Technology (MU) shares added 0.8% after it signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms with the US government for a $6.1 billion funding to support the construction of memory chip manufacturing facilities in Idaho and New York.

