Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2023: SPOT, ABB, GLW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.47% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) slipped 0.5% recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) reported a Q1 loss of 1.16 euros ($1.28) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 0.21 euros per share a year ago. Revenue was 3.04 billion euros, up from 2.66 billion euros a year ago. Shares of the company rose more than 6% recently.

ABB (ABB) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42.

Corning (GLW) was over 1% higher after it reported Q1 core earnings of $0.41 per share, down from $0.54 a year earlier but exceeding the $0.39 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

