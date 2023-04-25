News & Insights

Technology
SPOT

Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2023: SPOT, ABB, GLW, XLK, SOXX

April 25, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.47% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) slipped 0.5% recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) reported a Q1 loss of 1.16 euros ($1.28) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 0.21 euros per share a year ago. Revenue was 3.04 billion euros, up from 2.66 billion euros a year ago. Shares of the company rose more than 6% recently.

ABB (ABB) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42.

Corning (GLW) was over 1% higher after it reported Q1 core earnings of $0.41 per share, down from $0.54 a year earlier but exceeding the $0.39 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
ABB
GLW
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.