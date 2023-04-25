News & Insights

Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2023: NVDA, CTSH, IBM

April 25, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were sharply lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.9%.

In company news, NVIDIA (NVDA) launched NeMo Guardrails, an open-source software designed to help developers keep generative AI applications powered by large language models "accurate, appropriate, on topic and secure." The company's shares were declining 2.2%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) said it will manage and support the global technology operations of athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike (NKE) under a new five-year deal. Cognizant shares were down 1.5%.

IBM (IBM) and Noname Security, an API security provider, have collaborated to offer enhanced protection from vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and design flaws for IBM, the latter said Tuesday. IBM shares were edging up 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
CTSH
IBM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.