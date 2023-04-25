Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2023: AAPL, NVDA, CTSH, IBM

Tech stocks were sharply lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.9%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) is developing artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and mood-tracking apps for iOS 17, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the project. The tech giant's shares were down 0.9%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) launched NeMo Guardrails, an open-source software designed to help developers keep generative AI applications powered by large language models "accurate, appropriate, on topic, and secure." The company's shares were declining 2.7%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) said it will manage and support the global technology operations of athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike (NKE) under a new five-year deal. Cognizant shares were down 1.7%.

IBM (IBM) and Noname Security, an API security provider, have collaborated to offer enhanced protection from vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and design flaws for IBM, the latter said Tuesday. IBM shares were up 0.5%.

