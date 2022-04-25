Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLK, TWTR, ATVI, TSEM

Technology stocks were mixed in midday trading Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up about 0.1%.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) is close to accepting Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share in cash, Reuters reported, citing sources. Twitter shares were recently up more than 5%.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares were down 1.1% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.64 per share, down from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares were marginally higher after shareholders approved the company's proposed acquisition by Intel (INTC) for $53 per share. The transaction still requires regulatory approvals.

