Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLK

Technology stocks posted a recovery in late Monday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining about 1.1%.

In company news, WISeKey International (WKEY) shares rose 6.5% after the company said it is selling its 51% interest in German artificial intelligence firm arago for 25.5 million euros ($27.3 million), expecting the sale to generate 17 million euros in net cash proceeds.

Twitter (TWTR) said it has struck a deal to be acquired by an entity owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in a cash transaction valued at about $44 billion. Twitter shares were 5.5% higher before a trading halt was implemented.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares were marginally higher after shareholders approved the company's proposed acquisition by Intel (INTC) for $53 per share. The transaction still requires regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.