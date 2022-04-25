Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2022: TWTR, TSLA, ATVI, MAXR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.37% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping 0.50%.

Twitter (TWTR) is close to accepting Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy the social-media company for $54.20 per share in cash, Reuters reported, citing sources. Twitter shares were recently up more than 4%.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares were down 0.52% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.64 per share, down from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) shares were up around 1% after saying it was awarded US Government mission support contracts in Q1 worth up to $202 million over a six-year period.

