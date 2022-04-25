Technology
TWTR

Technology Sector Update for 04/25/2022: TWTR, TSLA, ATVI, MAXR, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.37% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping 0.50%.

Twitter (TWTR) is close to accepting Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy the social-media company for $54.20 per share in cash, Reuters reported, citing sources. Twitter shares were recently up more than 4%.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares were down 0.52% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.64 per share, down from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) shares were up around 1% after saying it was awarded US Government mission support contracts in Q1 worth up to $202 million over a six-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR TSLA ATVI MAXR XLK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular