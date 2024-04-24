News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2024: NVDA, TDY, MSFT, ORCL, META, GOOG

April 24, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Tech stocks advanced Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell nearly 1%. The company agreed to buy Israel-based workload management and orchestration software provider Run:ai.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) shares sank almost 10% after the company reported Q1 results below analysts' expectations and lowered its full-year adjusted earnings guidance.

President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that would force China's ByteDance to either sell TikTok or face a US ban for the short-video app. If ByteDance is forced to sell TikTok, Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) are expected to be the likely buyers, Wedbush said in a note. Also, should TikTok exit the US, Facebook parent Meta (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google are seen as beneficiaries.

