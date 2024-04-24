Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2024: NVDA, TDY, MSFT, ORCL, META, GOOG

Tech stocks advanced Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell nearly 1%. The company agreed to buy Israel-based workload management and orchestration software provider Run:ai.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) shares sank almost 10% after the company reported Q1 results below analysts' expectations and lowered its full-year adjusted earnings guidance.

President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that would force China's ByteDance to either sell TikTok or face a US ban for the short-video app. If ByteDance is forced to sell TikTok, Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) are expected to be the likely buyers, Wedbush said in a note. Also, should TikTok exit the US, Facebook parent Meta (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG) Google are seen as beneficiaries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.