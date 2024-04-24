Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2024: AAPL, FSLR, NVDA, TDY

Tech stocks were gaining late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Apple's (AAPL) share of new smartphone activations in the US dropped to 33% in the 12 months ended March from 40% a year earlier, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners reported. Apple shares were advancing 1.4%.

First Solar (FSLR) and six other US solar manufacturers filed petitions with two US regulatory agencies to investigate potentially illegal trade practices by Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. First Solar shares were shedding 1.4%.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell 3.4% as the company said it agreed to buy Israel-based workload management and orchestration software provider Run:ai.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) shares sank almost 11% after the company reported Q1 results below analysts' expectations and lowered its full-year adjusted earnings guidance.

