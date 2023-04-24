News & Insights

Technology
GETY

Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2023: GETY, QH, BIDU, ZFOX, XLK, SOXX

April 24, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) down 0.1%.

Getty Images Holdings (GETY) was rallying over 57% after it was offered $10 per share in cash for acquisition by Trillium Capital.

Quhuo (QH) was rising past 4% after saying it has signed a partnership with Baidu (BIDU) to gain access to the company's artificial intelligence chatbot ERNIE Bot. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ZeroFox (ZFOX) said it has completed its previously announced $26 million acquisition of LookingGlass Cyber Solutions. ZeroFox was down more than 5% in Monday's premarket trading.

