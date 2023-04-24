Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2023: CARR, SMCI, CSCO

News & Insights

Tech stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.5%.

In company news, Carrier Global (CARR) is reportedly in advanced discussions to buy German industrial company Viessmann for at least $10 billion, including debt, in a cash-and-stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Carrier shares were down 5.3%.

Supermicro (SMCI) fell 8.2. The company reported preliminary fiscal Q3 revenue of $1.28 billion, down from $1.36 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $1.46 billion.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) said its new extended detention and response solution, or Cisco XDR, is in beta and is expected to be commercially available in July. Cisco shares edged up 0.2%.

