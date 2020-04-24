Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2020: KEM,CYBE,COHR

Technology stocks were climbing this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising 1%.

In company news, Kemet (KEM) rose 3.3% after Friday saying the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US has completed its review of Taiwan-based Yageo Corp's proposed acquisition of the American electronic components manufacturer and ruled the transaction does not pose a risk to national security. The Fair Trade Commission in Taiwan also has signed off on the deal and Kemet said it was expecting the $1.8 billion transaction to close during the second half of 2020.

CyberOptics (CYBE) was 10.3% higher after reporting above-consensus Q1 financial results, earning $0.11 per share on $16.4 million in sales during the three months ended March 31 and exceeding Wall Street forecasts looking for a $0.01 per share quarterly profit for the precision sensors company on $15.5 million in revenue.

Coherent (COHR) climbed 5.8% after Goldman Sachs Friday raised its investment recommendation for the laser technology company to buy from neutral previously and also cut its price target for Coherent shares by $7 to $147 apiece.

