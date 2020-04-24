Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2020: CYBE, ZM, INTC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.36% higher, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was marginally lower.

CyberOptics (CYBE) was gaining more than 14% in value after reporting that its Q1 sales rose 10% to $16.4 million from the year-ago period and topped the CapIQ mean for $15.51 million. Net EPS also rose to $0.11 from $0.07 last year and beat forecasts for a penny GAAP and $0.02 normalized.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was climbing by more than 4% after Nasdaq (NDAQ) said the company will be joining the Nasdaq-100 Index and other indexes before markets open on April 30. Separately, Zoom Video CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post that the number of daily meeting participants "surpassed" 300 million, which reportedly is an increase of 50% from March and 10 million at the end of last year.

Intel (INTC) was more than 4% lower. The company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 for Q1, up from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected non-GAAP EPS of $1.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.