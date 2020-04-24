Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2020: CRNT,KEM,CYBE,COHR

Technology stocks continued to climb this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising 1.9%.

In company news, Ceragon Networks (CRNT) rose 3.5% after Friday saying Bharti Airtel recently selected to help the Indian telecom expand its 4G mobile network and prepare for eventual upgrades to 5G capabilities. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Israeli mobile backhaul equipment company Friday also said it plans to sell up to $150 million of its common stock, purchase rights, warrants and debt securities from time to time. Any net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, it said.

CyberOptics (CYBE) was over 15% higher after reporting above-consensus Q1 financial results, earning $0.11 per share on $16.4 million in sales during the three months ended March 31 and exceeding Wall Street forecasts looking for a $0.01 per share quarterly profit for the precision sensors company on $15.5 million in revenue.

Coherent (COHR) climbed nearly 7% after Goldman Sachs Friday raised its investment recommendation for the laser technology company to buy from neutral previously and also cut its price target for Coherent shares by $7 to $147 apiece.

Kemet (KEM) rose 3.2% after Friday saying the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US has completed its review of Taiwan-based Yageo Corp's proposed acquisition of the American electronic components manufacturer and ruled the transaction does not pose a risk to national security. The Fair Trade Commission in Taiwan also has signed off on the deal and Kemet said it was expecting the $1.8 billion transaction to close during the second half of 2020.

