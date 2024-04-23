Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2024: SPOT, SAP, XRX, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.7% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.2% higher recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was up more than 10% after reporting that it swung to Q1 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

SAP (SAP) rose past 4% after it reported a Q1 revenue of 8.04 billion euros ($8.58 billion), up from 7.44 billion euros a year earlier.

Xerox (XRX) fell by 11% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.