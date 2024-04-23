News & Insights

Technology
SPOT

Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2024: SPOT, SAP, XRX, XLK, XSD

April 23, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.7% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.2% higher recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was up more than 10% after reporting that it swung to Q1 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

SAP (SAP) rose past 4% after it reported a Q1 revenue of 8.04 billion euros ($8.58 billion), up from 7.44 billion euros a year earlier.

Xerox (XRX) fell by 11% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
SAP
XRX
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.