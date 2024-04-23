News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2024: HCP, IBM, SPWR, AAPL, SPOT

April 23, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Tech stocks were rising late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) climbing 1.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced past 2%.

In corporate news, International Business Machines (IBM) is nearing a deal for cloud software provider HashiCorp (HCP), The Wall Street Journal reported. HashiCorp shares surged 21% and IBM was up 0.6%.

SunPower (SPWR) tumbled 9% after the firm said it will resubmit its previous reports found with errors "as soon as practicable."

Spotify (SPOT) swung to bigger-than-expected earnings in Q1 even as the company said its most recent round of layoffs contributed to a slowdown in monthly active user growth. Its shares surged nearly 12%.

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone sales in China fell 19.1% year over year during the quarter ending in March, marking its worst quarterly performance there since 2020, according to a report by Counterpoint. The tech giant's shares were rising 0.6%.

