Technology
SPYR

Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2021: SPYR,CLFD,SLAB,SWKS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were extending their Friday rebound this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2%.

In company news, Sypris Solutions (SYPR) was 60% higher after saying it secured a follow-on award from the prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic assemblies for a US Department of Defense program deep-space program, with production expected to begin later this year.

Clearfield (CLFD) climbed over 15% after the networking equipment company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 financial results and projected FY21 revenue exceeding the Wall Street consensus.

Silicon Labs (SLAB) rose 7.4% after the fabless chipmaker agreed to sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) for $2.75 billion and returning $2 billion of the proceeds to investors through a special dividend and stock buybacks. Skyworks shares also were 3.9% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPYR CLFD SLAB SWKS

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular