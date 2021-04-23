Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2021: SPYR,CLFD,SLAB,SWKS

Technology stocks were extending their Friday rebound this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2%.

In company news, Sypris Solutions (SYPR) was 60% higher after saying it secured a follow-on award from the prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic assemblies for a US Department of Defense program deep-space program, with production expected to begin later this year.

Clearfield (CLFD) climbed over 15% after the networking equipment company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 financial results and projected FY21 revenue exceeding the Wall Street consensus.

Silicon Labs (SLAB) rose 7.4% after the fabless chipmaker agreed to sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) for $2.75 billion and returning $2 billion of the proceeds to investors through a special dividend and stock buybacks. Skyworks shares also were 3.9% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.