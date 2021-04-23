Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2021: SNAP,INTC,SPYR,CLFD,SLAB,SWKS

Technology stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.8% Friday and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2%, overcoming any negative sentiment from Intel (INTC) failing to impress Wall Street with its Q2 and FY21 forecasts.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) gained 6.7% after the camera applications company reported break-even Q1, excluding one-time items, improving on an $0.08 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share.

Silicon Labs (SLAB) rose 6.7% after the fabless chipmaker agreed to sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) for $2.75 billion and returning $2 billion of the proceeds to investors through a special dividend and stock buybacks. Skyworks shares also were 4% higher.

Clearfield (CLFD) climbed almost 22% after the networking equipment company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 financial results and projected FY21 revenue exceeding the Wall Street consensus.

Sypris Solutions (SYPR) was 56% higher after saying it secured a follow-on award from the prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic assemblies for a US Department of Defense program deep-space program, with production expected to begin later this year.

