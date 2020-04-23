Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2020: CPAH, CTXS, PLXS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.37%, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) remains inactive.

CounterPath (CPAH) was surging 92% after the telecommunications-focused software company said it has seen increased demand from customers forced to work remotely to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) was down more than 4% even as it posted a Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 that climbed from $1.27 a year ago, as revenue rose 20% to $860.9 million.

Plexus (PLXS) was up 8% after it reported a fiscal Q2 net income of $0.61 per share, excluding $0.18 per share, excluding related to restructuring activities, compared with $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter.

