Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2024: WOLF, MTTR, CSGP, INFA, GNDR

Tech stocks were gaining late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 1.9%.

In corporate news, activist investor Jana Partners urged Wolfspeed (WOLF) to explore ways to improve shareholder value, including a potential sale, Reuters reported, citing a letter it reviewed. Wolfspeed shares jumped 8.5%.

CoStar (CSGP) agreed to buy 3D technology firm Matterport (MTTR) in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of roughly $1.6 billion. Matterport shares surged 175% and CoStar rose 1.3%.

Informatica (INFA) said it is not in talks to be acquired, refuting a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. Its shares tumbled past 10%.

Grindr (GRND) is facing legal action from potentially thousands of UK users for allegedly sharing private information, including their HIV status, with third parties, law firm Austen Hays said Monday. Grindr shares fell 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.