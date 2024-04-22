News & Insights

Technology
WOLF

Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2024: WOLF, MTTR, CSGP, INFA, GNDR

April 22, 2024 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were gaining late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 1.9%.

In corporate news, activist investor Jana Partners urged Wolfspeed (WOLF) to explore ways to improve shareholder value, including a potential sale, Reuters reported, citing a letter it reviewed. Wolfspeed shares jumped 8.5%.

CoStar (CSGP) agreed to buy 3D technology firm Matterport (MTTR) in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of roughly $1.6 billion. Matterport shares surged 175% and CoStar rose 1.3%.

Informatica (INFA) said it is not in talks to be acquired, refuting a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. Its shares tumbled past 10%.

Grindr (GRND) is facing legal action from potentially thousands of UK users for allegedly sharing private information, including their HIV status, with third parties, law firm Austen Hays said Monday. Grindr shares fell 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOLF
MTTR
CSGP
INFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.