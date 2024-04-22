News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2024: MTTR, CSGP, INFA, AAPL

April 22, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.8% recently.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 1.8%.

In corporate news, CoStar (CSGP) agreed to buy 3D technology firm Matterport (MTTR) in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of roughly $1.6 billion. Matterport shares surged 173% and CoStar shares rose 1.1%.

Informatica (INFA) said Monday it is not in talks to be acquired, refuting a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. Its shares tumbled 8%.

Apple (AAPL) is close to an agreement with FIFA that would give the tech giant worldwide television rights for a new major tournament among top teams that will be played for the first time next summer in the US, The New York Times reported. Apple shares gained 1.3% in recent trading.

