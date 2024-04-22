Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2024: CRM, INFA, KSPI, DASH, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.9% higher recently.

Salesforce (CRM) has backed out of negotiations to acquire Informatica (INFA) after the companies failed to agree on transaction terms, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Salesforce was up more than 3% and Informatica was nearly 6% lower pre-bell.

Kaspi.kz (KSPI) was up nearly 8% after it reported higher Q1 net income and revenue.

DoorDash (DASH) said it appointed Jeffrey Blackburn to the board, starting May 6. DoorDash was over 2% higher pre-bell.

