Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2022: CRSR, ATEN, SAP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was slipping by 0.13% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently down by 0.14%.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) shares were shedding more than 14% after the company reported preliminary Q1 revenue of about $380 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $14 million and $15 million.

A10 Networks (ATEN) will replace Ferro Corp. (FOE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 from April 26 following the acquisition of the company by Prince International Corp., a portfolio company of American Securities, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. A10 Networks shares were recently rallying past 12%.

SAP (SAP) shares were declining by 1% as it reported Q1 earnings of 0.63 euros ($0.68) per diluted share, down from 0.88 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 0.53 euros.

