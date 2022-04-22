Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2022: CRSR, ATEN, SAP

Technology stocks extended losses into the late session, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) off 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sinking 2.2%.

In company news, Corsair Gaming (CRSR) shed more than 11% after the company posted preliminary Q1 revenue of about $380 million, missing analysts' estimates.

A10 Networks (ATEN) was surging about 9% as it is set to replace Ferro Corp. (FOE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 from April 26 following the acquisition of Ferro by Prince International Corp., a portfolio company of American Securities.

SAP (SAP) was falling about 2% even as its Q1 results came in ahead of market expectations. It posted Q1 earnings of 0.63 euros ($0.68) per share, down from 0.88 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 0.53 euros.

