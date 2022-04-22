Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2022: ATEN, T, CRSR

Technology stocks were weaker in midday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) off 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down about 1.1%.

In company news, A10 Networks (ATEN) was surging more than 10% as it is set to replace Ferro Corp. (FOE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 from April 26 following the acquisition of Ferro by Prince International Corp., a portfolio company of American Securities.

AT&T (T) was down more than 3% after Barclays cut its price target for the stock to $22 from $28 while reiterating its overweight call.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) shed more than 10% after the company reported preliminary Q1 revenue of about $380 million, compared with analyst estimates of about $396 million in a Capital IQ poll. Wedbush also cut its price target to $22 from $28, citing user growth headwinds, while keeping its outperform rating.

