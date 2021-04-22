Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2021: TDC,XM,SHLS

Technology
Technology stocks were edging higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.2% Thursday although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Teradata (TDC) climbed over 28% after raising its Q1 earnings forecast, now projecting a $0.67 to $0.69 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended March 31, up from its prior guidance looking for $0.38 to $0.40 per share and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the cloud analytics software company to earn $0.39 per share, excluding one-time items.

Qualtrics International (XM) gained almost 24% after the enterprise software firm reported a surprise Q1 profit along with revenue for the three months ended March 31 exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) turned fractionally higher, overcoming a nearly 4% morning decline that followed Barclays cutting its stock rating for the electronic components company to equal-weight from overweight and also lowering its price target for Shoals shares by $14 to $35 apiece.

