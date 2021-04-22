Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2021: SAP, XM, NTGR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.13% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.07% lower in recent trading.

SAP (SAP) was marginally higher after reporting Q1 non-IFRS earnings per share of 1.40 euros ($1.69), up from non-IFRS earnings per share of 0.85 euros a year ago.

Qualtrics International (XM) was gaining nearly 15%. The company late Wednesday reported it swung to Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.01 per diluted share attributable to common shareholders, from a loss of $0.08 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.03.

NETGEAR (NTGR) was down more than 2% after it posted late Wednesday adjusted EPS of $0.99 in Q1, up from $0.21 a year earlier. The profit easily surpassed analyst estimates of $0.66 in a Capital IQ survey. It forecast Q2 revenue below Street expectations.

