Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2020: SNAP, TER, STM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-market Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gaining nearly 2% in value and Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) up more than 2%.

Snap (SNAP) was surging about 20% after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share, narrower than the $0.10 loss per share reported a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.08 loss per share.

Teradyne (TER) was up more than 9% as it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1 per share, compared with $0.54 a year ago. GAAP EPS rose to $0.97 from $0.62. Revenue in the quarter increased to $704 million from $494 million.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was 9% higher amid improved Q1 earnings and revenue year-over-year. The electronics and semiconductor manufacturer posted earnings of $0.21 a share, one cent higher than the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue was reported at $2.23 billion, climbing from $2.08 billion in Q1 2019.

