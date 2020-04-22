Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2020: AAOI,SNAP,STM,PRSP

Technology stocks led the markets' Wednesday rebound, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF almost 4.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 5.9%.

In company news, Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) was posting a slightly more than 2% advance after the networking equipment company Wednesday said it was partnering with ATX Networks to produce GigaXtend GMC amplifiers for the cable network provider. The companies also will work to develop follow-on distributed access architecture and high-frequency communication technologies used to expand the capabilities of multi-system network operators.

Snap (SNAP) rose nearly 35% after the camera and social media company reported strong Q1 financial results, narrowing its non-GAAP net loss to $0.08 per share compared with a $0.10 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 44.4% year-over-year to $462.5 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ consensus, on average, had been expecting a loss of $0.08 per share, excluding one-time items, on $420.3 million in revenue.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was 8.9% higher after the firm reported Q1 net income and revenue topping year-ago comparisons. The chipmaker earned $0.21 a share during the three months ended March 28, up from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue increased to $2.23 billion from $2.08 billion during the first three months of 2019.

Perspecta (PRSP) climbed 1.5% after the company said its Perspecta Labs research unit received a new contract from the US Army's Autonomous Defensive Cyber Operations worth up to $14.5 million over the next five years to develop and deliver sensors and other products to detect cyber-attacks, malware and potential vulnerabilities from known and unknown sources.

