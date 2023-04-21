Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2023: SAP, META, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining by 0.38% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down 0.09%.

SAP (SAP) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 1.27 euros ($1.39) per basic share, up from 1 euro a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.10 euros.

Meta Platforms' (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg did not exclude future job cuts and expected the company to reduce the pace of hiring, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the executive in a virtual Q&A session with employees. Meta Platform was recently down 0.5%.

Apple (AAPL) is planning to launch an iPhone app enabling users to compile their daily activities as part of its move in the mental and physical health technology market, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents it viewed. Apple was recently slipping past 1%.

